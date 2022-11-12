Aufman Associates Inc Sells 225 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. 6,786,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.