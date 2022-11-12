AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.74-$9.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. 753,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

