AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. 753,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

