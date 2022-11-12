AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. 753,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
