B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

RILYN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 40,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.