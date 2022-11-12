B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires 329,318 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 11.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 18.39% of Alta Equipment Group worth $53,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 million, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.