B. Riley Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,723 shares during the period. Cadiz makes up about 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of Cadiz worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $536,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 283.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 405.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 243,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,762. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 4,114.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

