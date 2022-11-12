B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $30,000 in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 246.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 441,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 74.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 363,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

