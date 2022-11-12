B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $396,000 in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Broad Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,298,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

BRAC remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.