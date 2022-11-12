Badger DAO Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00015060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

