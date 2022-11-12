Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 8,394 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.