Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.