Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

