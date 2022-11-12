Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 323 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.03) to GBX 260 ($2.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Synthomer to a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.84) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 411.33 ($4.74).

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 155.70 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £727.64 million and a PE ratio of 819.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.03).

Insider Activity

About Synthomer

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($70,466.32). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($34,830.17). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($70,466.32).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

