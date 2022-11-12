BarnBridge (BOND) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $36.08 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00025800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,912,110 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

