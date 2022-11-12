Beam Global’s (BEEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global Trading Up 19.8 %

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 442,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,838. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Global

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.