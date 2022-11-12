Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $53.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.83.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 15.3 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

