Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

