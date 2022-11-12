Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.29.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.