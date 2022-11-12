Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €55.66 ($55.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.31. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a fifty-two week high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

