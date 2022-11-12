Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

BBY stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 2,400,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

