Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$244.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.04 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Bill.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $125.38. 2,649,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,606. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.10.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $212,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

