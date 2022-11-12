BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $405.60 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $145.60 or 0.00865329 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $405.60 million and $6.93 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,171,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,785,773 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

