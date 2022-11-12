Bislett Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 10.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.84. 202,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $168.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

