BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.43 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $16,710.55 or 0.99956357 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $13.35 billion and approximately $32.43 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00244762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,248.16265017 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54,016,963.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

