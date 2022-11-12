BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.48 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $13.48 billion and $14.57 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $16,880.37 or 0.99974811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,669.85513 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $32,311,695.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

