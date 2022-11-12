Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Hits $35.51 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $35.51 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.