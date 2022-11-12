BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Cap Tops $690.03 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $690.03 million and approximately $199,905.98 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002623 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.
BitTorrent Token Trading
