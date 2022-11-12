BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MQT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 45,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.