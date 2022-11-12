BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MQT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 45,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

