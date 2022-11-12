Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
