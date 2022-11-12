Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

