Braintrust (BTRST) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.91 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $83.91 million and approximately $662,023.26 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00006211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00588079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.23 or 0.30621654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.