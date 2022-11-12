Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brenntag Price Performance

FRA BNR opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.08. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($56.25).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

