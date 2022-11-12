Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

BWBBP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

