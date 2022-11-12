Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price at $50.17

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $10,571,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

