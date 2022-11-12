Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BRKH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,514. Burtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

