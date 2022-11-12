Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $133,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CABO traded up $71.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $724.23. 215,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,353. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,869.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $873.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,801 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

