Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 3,306,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

