California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

California BanCorp Company Profile

Shares of CALB stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.