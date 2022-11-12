California Public Employees Retirement System Has $697.80 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 216,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $697,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 21,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 29,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $135,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,548,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,077,568. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.