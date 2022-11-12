Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 105,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
