Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Calyxt Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 105,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

