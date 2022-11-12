Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $298,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

CNI stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.