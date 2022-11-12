Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 250 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Friday. 21,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

