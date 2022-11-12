Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carbon Streaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 238 1126 1660 57 2.50

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 343.12%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 65.71%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.49% 17.00% 1.91%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, meaning that its share price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s peers have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.19 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -1.70

Carbon Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carbon Streaming peers beat Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

