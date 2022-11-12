Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE CCL opened at $10.35 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

