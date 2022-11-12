Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CCAI stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

