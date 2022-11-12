Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPARW. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

