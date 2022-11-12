Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CATY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,905 shares of company stock valued at $625,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.