Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. 2,034,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

