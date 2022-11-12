Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $47.70 million and $1.37 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,326,838 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

