Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.
About Central Japan Railway
