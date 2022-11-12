Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

