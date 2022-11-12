Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 483,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

